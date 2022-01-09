Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 275,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,177. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

