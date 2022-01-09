Smartlands Network Price Tops $7.97 on Major Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00019058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $40.64 million and $131,755.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

