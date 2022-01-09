SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

SM stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

