Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

SWKS opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

