Skycoin Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $138,340.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

