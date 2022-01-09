Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 236,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

