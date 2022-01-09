SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $542.53 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,311,004 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

