Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.55. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1,747 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

