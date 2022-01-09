Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.88, but opened at $47.98. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 1,256 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 over the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.