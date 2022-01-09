Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.29

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 60682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of C$766.21 million and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,753,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,135,303.70. Insiders sold a total of 172,125 shares of company stock worth $935,123 in the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

