Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $92.01

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.01, but opened at $90.01. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 3,473 shares changing hands.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.