Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Declines By 24.6%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.