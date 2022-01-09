Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Drops By 26.4%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,745 shares of company stock worth $148,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

