Short Interest in Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Declines By 38.9%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SENR opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

