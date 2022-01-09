Short Interest in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rises By 24.0%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

