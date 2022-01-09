Short Interest in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expands By 20.0%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
RUBY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 373,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,283. The firm has a market cap of $855.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.