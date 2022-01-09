Short Interest in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expands By 20.0%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

RUBY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 373,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,283. The firm has a market cap of $855.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

