Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Drops By 25.8%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RKUNY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 15,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.98. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

