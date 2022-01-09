Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Drops By 28.0%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.60. 6,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.