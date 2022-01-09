Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Decreases By 31.5%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. 749,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,947. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

