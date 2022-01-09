Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Drops By 28.4%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PXGYF remained flat at $$0.71 on Friday. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

