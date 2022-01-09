Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Declines By 24.8%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. 227,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.82 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

