Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Decreases By 19.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

NASDAQ:OPT remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Opthea has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

