Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Declines By 20.2%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 4,762,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,006.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $$5.80 on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

