Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Decreases By 30.8%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.50. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $357.73 and a 1 year high of $502.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

