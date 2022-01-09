Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Drops By 26.7%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,056. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $322.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

