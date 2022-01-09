Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Increases By 22.7%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KSRYY opened at $21.75 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

