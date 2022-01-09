Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Grows By 20.7%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 138,346 shares of company stock valued at $754,665. 49.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
