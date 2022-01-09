Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expands By 21.7%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.63. 274,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

