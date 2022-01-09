Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Drops By 35.6%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ICCC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a P/E ratio of 910.91 and a beta of 0.70. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

