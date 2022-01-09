Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Drops By 35.6%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ICCC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a P/E ratio of 910.91 and a beta of 0.70. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
