Short Interest in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rises By 24.9%

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

