Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Decreases By 20.4%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

NYSE:ESS traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $344.31. 264,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.99 and its 200-day moving average is $331.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $228.91 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

