Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Declines By 21.3%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

EDSA stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

