Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Declines By 30.5%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRUNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.