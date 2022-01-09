Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Rises By 21.8%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.38 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.