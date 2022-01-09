Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 36.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MQY opened at $15.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

