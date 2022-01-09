Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Expands By 21.3%

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

