Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Drops By 29.4%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.79 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.