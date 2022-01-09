Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Increases By 20.7%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADES stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

