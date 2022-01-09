Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Drops By 28.9%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

