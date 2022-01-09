Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 29.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

