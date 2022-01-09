Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,592,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,346 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

