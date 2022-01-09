Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 420 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

