Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 109.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,593 shares of company stock worth $1,987,079 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

