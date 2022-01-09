Shell Asset Management Co. Has $339,000 Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 54.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

