Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after purchasing an additional 390,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 204,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

