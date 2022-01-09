SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

LCID opened at 41.98 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a 1 year low of 10.02 and a 1 year high of 64.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 43.26.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

