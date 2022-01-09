SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLDX opened at $36.56 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

