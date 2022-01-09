SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,470 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

