SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 37,997 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $810.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

