SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $10,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $3,644,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.